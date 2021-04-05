In the last trading session, 1,050,000,000 shares of the Uranium Energy Corp.(NYSE:UEC) were traded, and its beta was 2.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.21, and it changed around $0.35 or 0.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $723.1 Million. UEC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.67, offering almost -14.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 82.87% since then. We note from Uranium Energy Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.26 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.42 Million.

Uranium Energy Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended UEC as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Uranium Energy Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.09, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -3.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UEC is forecast to be at a low of $1.7 and a high of $5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +55.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -47.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.6%. Uranium Energy Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 18.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.96% of Uranium Energy Corp. shares, and 23.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.39%. Uranium Energy Corp. stock is held by 146 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 6.23% of the shares, which is about 13.36 Million shares worth $23.51 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.38% or 9.4 Million shares worth $16.54 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 5767169 shares worth $10.15 Million, making up 2.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 4.73 Million shares worth around $10.02 Million, which represents about 2.2% of the total shares outstanding.