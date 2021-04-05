In today’s recent session, 1,247,707 shares of the Upstart Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:UPST) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $149.02, and it changed around $4.74 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.39 Billion. UPST at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $165.66, offering almost -11.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.61, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 84.83% since then. We note from Upstart Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.09 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.29 Million.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended UPST as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Upstart Holdings, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $105, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -29.54% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UPST is forecast to be at a low of $81 and a high of $135. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -9.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -45.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Upstart Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 126.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.92% of Upstart Holdings, Inc. shares, and 59.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.77%. Upstart Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 78 institutions, with Third Point, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 18.18% of the shares, which is about 13.38 Million shares worth $545.28 Million.

VK Services, LLC, with 7.13% or 5.25 Million shares worth $213.88 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Financial Investors Tr-Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 2050000 shares worth $83.54 Million, making up 2.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Financial Investors Tr-Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fd held roughly 541.98 Thousand shares worth around $33.71 Million, which represents about 0.74% of the total shares outstanding.