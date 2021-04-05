In the last trading session, 1,040,000,000 shares of the Transocean Ltd.(NYSE:RIG) were traded, and its beta was 3.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.64, and it changed around $0.09 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.24 Billion. RIG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.81, offering almost -32.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 82.14% since then. We note from Transocean Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.87 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 30.85 Million.

Transocean Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 5 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended RIG as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Transocean Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG): Trading Information

Instantly RIG has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.66- on Thursday, Apr 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.55%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.58% year-to-date, but still up 0.0769 over the last five days. On the other hand, Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) is -0.04% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 71.73 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.33 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.21, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -39.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RIG is forecast to be at a low of $0.4 and a high of $5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +37.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -89.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $645.71 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Transocean Ltd. to make $667.68 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $759Million and $773.02 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -14.9%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -13.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.1%. Transocean Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 55% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 4.8% per year for the next five years.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.8% of Transocean Ltd. shares, and 49.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.02%. Transocean Ltd. stock is held by 364 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 9.03% of the shares, which is about 55.62 Million shares worth $128.48 Million.

Primecap Management Company, with 7.88% or 48.54 Million shares worth $112.13 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 16066417 shares worth $37.11 Million, making up 2.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 14.27 Million shares worth around $49.52 Million, which represents about 2.32% of the total shares outstanding.