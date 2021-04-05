In today’s recent session, 1,916,711 shares of the The9 Limited(NASDAQ:NCTY) have been traded, and its beta is 1.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.75, and it changed around -$3.25 or -0.1% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $365.74 Million. NCTY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $89.2, offering almost -190.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.04, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 93.37% since then. We note from The9 Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.69 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.5 Million.

The9 Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, based on a mean score of 4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended NCTY as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. The9 Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY): Trading Information Today

Although NCTY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -9.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $41.90 on Monday, Mar 29 increased the stock’s daily price by 26.63%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.68% year-to-date, but still down -0.1035 over the last five days. On the other hand, The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) is -0.23% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 557.62 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 123.92 day(s).

The9 Limited (NCTY) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 58.1%. The9 Limited earnings are expected to increase by 95.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2% of The9 Limited shares, and 0.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.87%. The9 Limited stock is held by 6 institutions, with Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.07% of the shares, which is about 50.2 Thousand shares worth $177.71 Thousand.

Paloma Partners Management Co, with 0.06% or 37.52 Thousand shares worth $132.82 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.