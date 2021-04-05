In the last trading session, 1,779,203 shares of the Tantech Holdings Ltd(NASDAQ:TANH) were traded, and its beta was -0.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.56, and it changed around $0.11 or 0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $56Million. TANH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.65, offering almost -133.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.9, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.31% since then. We note from Tantech Holdings Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 784.8 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.01 Million.

Tantech Holdings Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended TANH as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH): Trading Information

Instantly TANH has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.59 on Thursday, Apr 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.89%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.13% year-to-date, but still up 0.047 over the last five days. On the other hand, Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) is -0.05% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.78 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.59 day(s).

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21.3%. Tantech Holdings Ltd earnings are expected to decrease by -418.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.82% of Tantech Holdings Ltd shares, and 1.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.48%. Tantech Holdings Ltd stock is held by 7 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.81% of the shares, which is about 289.35 Thousand shares worth $399.3 Thousand.

Squarepoint Ops LLC, with 0.49% or 175.33 Thousand shares worth $241.95 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.