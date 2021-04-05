In the last trading session, 2,476,459 shares of the SuperCom Ltd.(NASDAQ:SPCB) were traded, and its beta was 0.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.68, and it changed around $0.07 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $31.57 Million. SPCB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.09, offering almost -83.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.74% since then. We note from SuperCom Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.52 Million.

SuperCom Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SPCB as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. SuperCom Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB): Trading Information

Instantly SPCB has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.77 on Friday, Mar 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.08%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.63% year-to-date, but still up 0.006 over the last five days. On the other hand, SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) is 0.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.05 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.16 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 48.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SPCB is forecast to be at a low of $2.5 and a high of $2.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +48.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 48.81% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -29%. SuperCom Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 31.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.39% of SuperCom Ltd. shares, and 13.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.78%. SuperCom Ltd. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 9.1% of the shares, which is about 1.48 Million shares worth $1.52 Million.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP, with 2.74% or 445Thousand shares worth $458.35 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.