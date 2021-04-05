In the last trading session, 5,983,443 shares of the StoneCo Ltd.(NASDAQ:STNE) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $64.22, and it changed around $3 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.86 Billion. STNE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $95.12, offering almost -48.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.96% since then. We note from StoneCo Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.85 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.31 Million.

StoneCo Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended STNE as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. StoneCo Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter.

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE): Trading Information

Instantly STNE has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.9% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $64.95 on Thursday, Apr 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.12%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.23% year-to-date, but still up 0.0034 over the last five days. On the other hand, StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) is -0.28% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.83 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.52 day(s).

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) projections and forecasts

StoneCo Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +21.42 percent over the past six months and at a 68.42% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1.2%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +63.6% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 110% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 79.8%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $177.95 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect StoneCo Ltd. to make $205.3 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $135.28 Million and $113.82 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 31.5%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 80.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. StoneCo Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 65.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 4.11% per year for the next five years.

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.72% of StoneCo Ltd. shares, and 85.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.08%. StoneCo Ltd. stock is held by 463 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 17.56% of the shares, which is about 31.38 Million shares worth $2.63 Billion.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Capital Research Global Investors, with 16.34% or 29.19 Million shares worth $2.45 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Europacific Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 13265156 shares worth $1.11 Billion, making up 7.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held roughly 8.79 Million shares worth around $737.51 Million, which represents about 4.92% of the total shares outstanding.