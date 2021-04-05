In the last trading session, 1,564,245 shares of the Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:SPPI) were traded, and its beta was 2.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.31, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $483.54 Million. SPPI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.24, offering almost -58.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.63% since then. We note from Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.04 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.63 Million.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SPPI as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.3 for the current quarter.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI): Trading Information

Instantly SPPI has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.49- on Wednesday, Mar 31 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.16%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.03% year-to-date, but still up 0.0609 over the last five days. On the other hand, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) is -0.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.29 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.67 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.2, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 208.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SPPI is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $14. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +322.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 51.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -11.2%. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -12.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.64% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares, and 68.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.31%. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock is held by 238 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 19.07% of the shares, which is about 27.82 Million shares worth $94.87 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.29% or 12.1 Million shares worth $41.26 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 9772154 shares worth $33.52 Million, making up 6.7% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 6.55 Million shares worth around $22.47 Million, which represents about 4.49% of the total shares outstanding.