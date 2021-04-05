In today’s recent session, 7,208,055 shares of the Skillz Inc.(NYSE:SKLZ) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.69, and it changed around -$0.06 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.11 Billion. SKLZ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $46.3, offering almost -147.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.81, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 47.51% since then. We note from Skillz Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.35 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.68 Million.

Skillz Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SKLZ as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Skillz Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ): Trading Information Today

Although SKLZ has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $20.26 on Thursday, Apr 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.06% year-to-date, but still up 0.0062 over the last five days. On the other hand, Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) is -0.32% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.9 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.05 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.67, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 64.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SKLZ is forecast to be at a low of $27 and a high of $34. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +81.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 44.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Skillz Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 7.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.69% of Skillz Inc. shares, and 42.7% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.88%. Skillz Inc. stock is held by 127 institutions, with Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 7.98% of the shares, which is about 23.28 Million shares worth $465.69 Million.

Wildcat Capital Management, LLC, with 7.35% or 21.43 Million shares worth $428.66 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port and Morgan Stanley Insight Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 6343045 shares worth $126.86 Million, making up 2.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Insight Fund held roughly 4.03 Million shares worth around $80.6 Million, which represents about 1.38% of the total shares outstanding.