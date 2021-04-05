In the last trading session, 1,050,000,000 shares of the Maxar Technologies Inc.(NYSE:MAXR) were traded, and its beta was 1.3. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.11, and it changed around $0.29 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.73 Billion. MAXR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $58.75, offering almost -54.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.3% since then. We note from Maxar Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.05 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.77 Million.

Maxar Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended MAXR as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Maxar Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.06 for the current quarter.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR): Trading Information

Instantly MAXR has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $39.72 on Monday, Mar 29 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.05%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.01% year-to-date, but still up 0.0619 over the last five days. On the other hand, Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) is -0.27% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.95 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $52.25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 37.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MAXR is forecast to be at a low of $47 and a high of $60. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +57.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 23.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) projections and forecasts

Maxar Technologies Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +52.81 percent over the past six months and at a -146.11% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 23.8%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +6% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 10.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 37.3%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $560.3 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Maxar Technologies Inc. to make $550.57 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in May 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $337.89 Million and $545.1 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 65.8%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17%. Maxar Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -155% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 5.18% per year for the next five years.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

MAXR Dividend Yield

Maxar Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 24, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.11 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.11% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.21% per year.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.54% of Maxar Technologies Inc. shares, and 67.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69%. Maxar Technologies Inc. stock is held by 282 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 8.34% of the shares, which is about 5.14 Million shares worth $198.35 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.07% or 4.98 Million shares worth $192.07 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1630488 shares worth $62.92 Million, making up 2.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.49 Million shares worth around $71.22 Million, which represents about 2.41% of the total shares outstanding.