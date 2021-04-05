In today’s recent session, 1,146,851 shares of the Borqs Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:BRQS) have been traded, and its beta is 2.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.39, and it changed around -$0.06 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $61.8 Million. BRQS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.85, offering almost -464.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.811, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 41.65% since then. We note from Borqs Technologies, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.75 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.55 Million.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended BRQS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS): Trading Information Today

Although BRQS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.55 on Thursday, Apr 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.32%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.41% year-to-date, but still down -0.0733 over the last five days. On the other hand, Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) is 0.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.81 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 763.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BRQS is forecast to be at a low of $12 and a high of $12. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +763.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 763.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (BRQS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Borqs Technologies, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 61.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.85% of Borqs Technologies, Inc. shares, and 8.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.99%. Borqs Technologies, Inc. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.08% of the shares, which is about 419.99 Thousand shares worth $414.48 Thousand.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 0.22% or 86.97 Thousand shares worth $85.83 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dunham Monthly Distribution Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 61731 shares worth $57.22 Thousand, making up 0.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 30.26 Thousand shares worth around $48.12 Thousand, which represents about 0.08% of the total shares outstanding.