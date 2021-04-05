In the last trading session, 1,482,316 shares of the PureCycle Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:PCT) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.23, and it changed around -$0.27 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.99 Billion. PCT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.75, offering almost -41.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.32% since then. We note from PureCycle Technologies, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.16 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 493.49 Million.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended PCT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 90.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PCT is forecast to be at a low of $48 and a high of $48. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +90.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 90.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.