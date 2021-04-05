In today’s recent session, 1,293,789 shares of the ProQR Therapeutics N.V.(NASDAQ:PRQR) have been traded, and its beta is 0.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.75, and it changed around $0.21 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $339.89 Million. PRQR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.46, offering almost -40.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.4, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 49.63% since then. We note from ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.39 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.55 Million.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended PRQR as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.29 for the current quarter.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR): Trading Information Today

Instantly PRQR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.43- on Monday, Mar 29 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.38%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.62% year-to-date, but still down -0.1697 over the last five days. On the other hand, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) is 0.47% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.16 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.33 day(s).

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) projections and forecasts

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +36.53 percent over the past six months and at a 11.32% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +9.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -244.4% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -61.1%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $920Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect ProQR Therapeutics N.V. to make $950Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $263Million and $470Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 249.8%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 102.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.8%. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. earnings are expected to increase by 32.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.37% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares, and 53.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.83%. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. stock is held by 65 institutions, with RTW Investments LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 9.98% of the shares, which is about 5.01 Million shares worth $21.04 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C., with 9.06% or 4.55 Million shares worth $19.11 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fd and Vanguard Whitehall Funds-International Explorer Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 1725935 shares worth $7.89 Million, making up 3.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Whitehall Funds-International Explorer Fund held roughly 189.17 Thousand shares worth around $698.03 Thousand, which represents about 0.38% of the total shares outstanding.