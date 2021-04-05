In today’s recent session, 1,817,375 shares of the PAVmed Inc.(NASDAQ:PAVM) have been traded, and its beta is 0.3. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.15, and it changed around $0.18 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $420.55 Million. PAVM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.63, offering almost -9.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.63, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 68.35% since then. We note from PAVmed Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.55 Million.

PAVmed Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended PAVM as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. PAVmed Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM): Trading Information Today

Instantly PAVM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.28- on Monday, Apr 05 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.99%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.44% year-to-date, but still up 0.241 over the last five days. On the other hand, PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) is 0.39% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.47 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 65.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PAVM is forecast to be at a low of $8 and a high of $9. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +74.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 55.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -35.8%. PAVmed Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -31.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.3% of PAVmed Inc. shares, and 10.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.4%. PAVmed Inc. stock is held by 84 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.77% of the shares, which is about 2.28 Million shares worth $4.84 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.24% or 1.85 Million shares worth $3.92 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1494292 shares worth $3.17 Million, making up 1.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 856.69 Thousand shares worth around $3.6 Million, which represents about 1.04% of the total shares outstanding.