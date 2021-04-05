In today’s recent session, 1,118,613 shares of the Ocuphire Pharma, Inc.(NASDAQ:OCUP) have been traded, and its beta is 0.5. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.51, and it changed around $0.13 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $70.72 Million. OCUP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.8, offering almost -127.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.68, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 43.47% since then. We note from Ocuphire Pharma, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 343.44 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 230.94 Million.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended OCUP as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.94 for the current quarter.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP): Trading Information Today

Instantly OCUP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $7.28- on Monday, Apr 05 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.54%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.01% year-to-date, but still up 0.1027 over the last five days. On the other hand, Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) is -0.31% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.08 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 260.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OCUP is forecast to be at a low of $20 and a high of $29. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +345.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 207.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (OCUP) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 32.6%. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 39.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.38% of Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. shares, and 28.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.42%. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. stock is held by 18 institutions, with Altium Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 18.93% of the shares, which is about 2.07 Million shares worth $13.42 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.68% or 73.82 Thousand shares worth $479.09 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 13673 shares worth $88.74 Thousand, making up 0.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 5.72 Thousand shares worth around $60.72 Thousand, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.