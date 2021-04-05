In the last trading session, 1,040,000,000 shares of the NGL Energy Partners LP(NYSE:NGL) were traded, and its beta was 2.9. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.18, and it changed around $0.14 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $281.59 Million. NGL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.44, offering almost -241.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.9, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.84% since then. We note from NGL Energy Partners LP’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.3 Million.

NGL Energy Partners LP stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended NGL as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. NGL Energy Partners LP is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL): Trading Information

Instantly NGL has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.86% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.22- on Friday, Mar 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.8%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.09% year-to-date, but still up 0.0187 over the last five days. On the other hand, NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) is -0.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.37 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.46, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 12.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NGL is forecast to be at a low of $2 and a high of $3. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +37.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) projections and forecasts

NGL Energy Partners LP share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -44.95 percent over the past six months and at a -709.84% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.2%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +99.5% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 54.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -30.4%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.8 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect NGL Energy Partners LP to make $1.38 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.68 Billion and $1.25 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 34.71%. NGL Energy Partners LP earnings are expected to decrease by -107.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 3% per year for the next five years.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.76% of NGL Energy Partners LP shares, and 40.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.76%. NGL Energy Partners LP stock is held by 105 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 15.42% of the shares, which is about 19.92 Million shares worth $47.82 Million.

Alps Advisors Inc., with 11.62% or 15.01 Million shares worth $36.03 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 14770330 shares worth $32.2 Million, making up 11.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income held roughly 12.62 Million shares worth around $27.51 Million, which represents about 9.77% of the total shares outstanding.