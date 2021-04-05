In the last trading session, 3,407,851 shares of the Molecular Data Inc.(NASDAQ:MKD) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.08, and it changed around $0 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $140.01 Million. MKD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.89, offering almost -260.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.78% since then. We note from Molecular Data Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.95 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.7 Million.

Molecular Data Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended MKD as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Molecular Data Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD): Trading Information

Although MKD has showed a red trend with a performance of 0% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.29 on Friday, Mar 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.28%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.29% year-to-date, but still up 0.0286 over the last five days. On the other hand, Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) is -0.23% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.82 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.24 day(s).

Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Molecular Data Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Molecular Data Inc. shares, and 23.1% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.1%. Molecular Data Inc. stock is held by 7 institutions, with TB Alternative Assets Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 15.85% of the shares, which is about 17.65 Million shares worth $14.82 Million.

Shen, Neil, Nanpeng, with 4.43% or 4.94 Million shares worth $4.15 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.