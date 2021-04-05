In the last trading session, 3,190,000,000 shares of the Lithium Americas Corp.(NYSE:LAC) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.87, and it changed around -$0.2 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.89 Billion. LAC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.75, offering almost -81.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.58, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 83.74% since then. We note from Lithium Americas Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.31 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.67 Million.

Lithium Americas Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended LAC as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC): Trading Information

Although LAC has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $17.52 on Thursday, Apr 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.42%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.26% year-to-date, but still up 0.0945 over the last five days. On the other hand, Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) is -0.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.11 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.77 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.19, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 33.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LAC is forecast to be at a low of $15.9 and a high of $25.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +60.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Lithium Americas Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.49% of Lithium Americas Corp. shares, and 22.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.11%. Lithium Americas Corp. stock is held by 135 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.16% of the shares, which is about 3.77 Million shares worth $47.3 Million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation, with 1.05% or 1.26 Million shares worth $15.76 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 4508928 shares worth $84.32 Million, making up 3.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF held roughly 1.53 Million shares worth around $30.23 Million, which represents about 1.28% of the total shares outstanding.