In the last trading session, 1,090,000,000 shares of the Snowflake Inc.(NYSE:SNOW) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $236.79, and it changed around $7.51 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $68.36 Billion. SNOW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $429, offering almost -81.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $205.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.4% since then. We note from Snowflake Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.64 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.56 Million.

Snowflake Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 15 recommended SNOW as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Snowflake Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW): Trading Information

Instantly SNOW has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $237.5 on Thursday, Apr 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.34%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.16% year-to-date, but still up 0.0914 over the last five days. On the other hand, Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is -0.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.5 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.86 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $293.65, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 24.01% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SNOW is forecast to be at a low of $250 and a high of $350. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +47.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Snowflake Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -95.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.14% of Snowflake Inc. shares, and 26.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.79%. Snowflake Inc. stock is held by 622 institutions, with Altimeter Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 18.72% of the shares, which is about 9.49 Million shares worth $2.67 Billion.

ICONIQ Capital, LLC, with 17.47% or 8.86 Million shares worth $2.49 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1830709 shares worth $515.16 Million, making up 3.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund held roughly 849.28 Thousand shares worth around $231.39 Million, which represents about 1.68% of the total shares outstanding.