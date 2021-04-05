In today’s recent session, 1,229,262 shares of the PLBY Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:PLBY) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.94, and it changed around $1.56 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $828.96 Million. PLBY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.45, offering almost -10.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.85, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 60.51% since then. We note from PLBY Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.34 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 685.32 Million.

PLBY Group, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended PLBY as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. PLBY Group, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter.

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY): Trading Information Today

Instantly PLBY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $27.45 on Monday, Apr 05 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.2%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.35% year-to-date, but still up 0.3763 over the last five days. On the other hand, PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) is 0.99% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 627.32 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.92 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 11.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PLBY is forecast to be at a low of $22 and a high of $35. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +40.34% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PLBY Group, Inc. (PLBY) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. PLBY Group, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.