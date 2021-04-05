In the last trading session, 1,223,751 shares of the ImmunityBio, Inc.(NASDAQ:IBRX) were traded, and its beta was 2.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.4, and it changed around -$1.34 or -0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.58 Billion. IBRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $45.42, offering almost -102.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 88.08% since then. We note from ImmunityBio, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.49 Million.

ImmunityBio, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended IBRX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. ImmunityBio, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.21 for the current quarter.

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX): Trading Information

Although IBRX has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $31.52 on Friday, Mar 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.93%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.68% year-to-date, but still down -0.2748 over the last five days. On the other hand, ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) is -0.33% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.46 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.99 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -19.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IBRX is forecast to be at a low of $18 and a high of $18. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -19.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -19.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) projections and forecasts

ImmunityBio, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +223 percent over the past six months. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -10.5% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -9.9%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect ImmunityBio, Inc. to make $20Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $21Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -4.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.1%. ImmunityBio, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -27.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -1.7% per year for the next five years.