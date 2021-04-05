In the last trading session, 1,040,000,000 shares of the Houston American Energy Corp.(NYSE:HUSA) were traded, and its beta was 0.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.11, and it changed around $0.09 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.17 Million. HUSA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.36, offering almost -201.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.24% since then. We note from Houston American Energy Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 831.4 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.07 Million.

Houston American Energy Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended HUSA as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Houston American Energy Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA): Trading Information

Instantly HUSA has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.15- on Thursday, Apr 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.86%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.21% year-to-date, but still up 0.0343 over the last five days. On the other hand, Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA) is -0.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 476.03 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 229.97 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $137.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 6416.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HUSA is forecast to be at a low of $137.5 and a high of $137.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +6416.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6416.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 56.43%. Houston American Energy Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.28% of Houston American Energy Corp. shares, and 2.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.25%. Houston American Energy Corp. stock is held by 15 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.93% of the shares, which is about 65.18 Thousand shares worth $114.06 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.87% or 60.52 Thousand shares worth $105.9 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 60516 shares worth $105.9 Thousand, making up 0.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held roughly 28Thousand shares worth around $49Thousand, which represents about 0.4% of the total shares outstanding.