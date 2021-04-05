In today’s recent session, 9,636,734 shares of the Leaf Group Ltd.(NYSE:LEAF) have been traded, and its beta is 2.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.52, and it changed around $1.49 or 0.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $305.13 Million. LEAF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.85, offering almost -3.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.03, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 87.91% since then. We note from Leaf Group Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 898.44 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 782.09 Million.

Leaf Group Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended LEAF as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Leaf Group Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.24 for the current quarter.

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF): Trading Information Today

Instantly LEAF has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 21.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.70- on Monday, Apr 05 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.07%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.83% year-to-date, but still up 0.3028 over the last five days. On the other hand, Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) is 0.63% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 352.68 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.45 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.67, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 1.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LEAF is forecast to be at a low of $7.5 and a high of $9.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +11.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) projections and forecasts

Leaf Group Ltd. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +40.04 percent over the past six months. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -466.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.1%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $46.33 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Leaf Group Ltd. to make $54.7 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $32.87 Million and $50.97 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 41%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 31.7%. Leaf Group Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 68.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15% per year for the next five years.

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.43% of Leaf Group Ltd. shares, and 81.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.18%. Leaf Group Ltd. stock is held by 83 institutions, with Oak Management Corp being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 10.38% of the shares, which is about 3.72 Million shares worth $17.29 Million.

Osmium Partners, LLC, with 6.53% or 2.34 Million shares worth $10.87 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1048255 shares worth $4.87 Million, making up 2.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund held roughly 620Thousand shares worth around $2.88 Million, which represents about 1.73% of the total shares outstanding.