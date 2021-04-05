In the last trading session, 1,678,668 shares of the Lattice Semiconductor Corporation(NASDAQ:LSCC) were traded, and its beta was 1.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $48.68, and it changed around $3.66 or 0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.64 Billion. LSCC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $51.5, offering almost -5.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.22% since then. We note from Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.34 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.15 Million.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended LSCC as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC): Trading Information

Instantly LSCC has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $48.69 on Thursday, Apr 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.02%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.06% year-to-date, but still up 0.147 over the last five days. On the other hand, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) is -0.05% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.11 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.57 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $53.67, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 10.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LSCC is forecast to be at a low of $40 and a high of $60. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +23.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -17.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) projections and forecasts

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +68.09 percent over the past six months and at a 18.84% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 29.4%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +26.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 11.8% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.9%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $110.14 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor Corporation to make $111.46 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $97.32 Million and $100.02 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.2%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.6%. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 5.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15% per year for the next five years.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.4% of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation shares, and 101.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.88%. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation stock is held by 341 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 9.75% of the shares, which is about 13.29 Million shares worth $609.13 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.64% or 13.15 Million shares worth $602.44 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 3800036 shares worth $174.12 Million, making up 2.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund held roughly 3.53 Million shares worth around $161.68 Million, which represents about 2.59% of the total shares outstanding.