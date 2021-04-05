In today’s recent session, 4,735,160 shares of the Jumia Technologies AG(NYSE:JMIA) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $36.19, and it changed around -$1.82 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.56 Billion. JMIA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $69.89, offering almost -93.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.66, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 92.65% since then. We note from Jumia Technologies AG’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.02 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.03 Million.

Jumia Technologies AG stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended JMIA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Jumia Technologies AG is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.44 for the current quarter.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA): Trading Information Today

Although JMIA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $38.56 on Thursday, Apr 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 6%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.1% year-to-date, but still up 0.0491 over the last five days. On the other hand, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) is -0.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.71 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.19 day(s).

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) projections and forecasts

Jumia Technologies AG share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +375.72 percent over the past six months and at a -20.18% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.2%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -22.2% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 29.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.1%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $41.91 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Jumia Technologies AG to make $49.12 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $33.19 Million and $41.27 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 26.3%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Jumia Technologies AG earnings are expected to increase by 37.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.05% of Jumia Technologies AG shares, and 29.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 29.97%. Jumia Technologies AG stock is held by 197 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 9.99% of the shares, which is about 8.96 Million shares worth $361.44 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

FMR, LLC, with 2.52% or 2.26 Million shares worth $91.09 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Growth Fund and Amplify Online Retail ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 6724836 shares worth $216.34 Million, making up 7.5% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amplify Online Retail ETF held roughly 656.95 Thousand shares worth around $37.81 Million, which represents about 0.73% of the total shares outstanding.