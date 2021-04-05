In the last trading session, 1,443,037 shares of the Jiayin Group Inc.(NASDAQ:JFIN) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.47, and it changed around $0.22 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $457.59 Million. JFIN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30, offering almost -254.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.8% since then. We note from Jiayin Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.88 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.27 Million.
Jiayin Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended JFIN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Jiayin Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.
Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN): Trading Information
Instantly JFIN has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $10.24 on Tuesday, Mar 30 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.26%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.78% year-to-date, but still down -0.097 over the last five days. On the other hand, Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) is 0.84% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 38.45 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9 day(s).
Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) projections and forecasts
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $41.08 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Jiayin Group Inc. to make $45.69 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in May 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $49.38 Million and $44.97 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -16.8%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.6%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Jiayin Group Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -12.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.
Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Jiayin Group Inc. shares, and 1.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.21%. Jiayin Group Inc. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.18% of the shares, which is about 96.5 Thousand shares worth $294.33 Thousand.
Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC, with 0.09% or 48.23 Thousand shares worth $147.1 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
