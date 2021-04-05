In the last trading session, 2,948,175 shares of the JanOne Inc.(NASDAQ:JAN) were traded, and its beta was 1.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.8, and it changed around $0.38 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.13 Million. JAN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.83, offering almost -261.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.59% since then. We note from JanOne Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 719.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 834.87 Million.

JanOne Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended JAN as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. JanOne Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN): Trading Information

Instantly JAN has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $11.23 on Thursday, Apr 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.64%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.8% year-to-date, but still up 0.137 over the last five days. On the other hand, JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) is 0.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 276.64 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.33 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 127.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JAN is forecast to be at a low of $20 and a high of $20. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +127.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 127.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

JanOne Inc. (JAN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -14.5%. JanOne Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 32.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 34.38% of JanOne Inc. shares, and 22.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.79%. JanOne Inc. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Citadel Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1% of the shares, which is about 24.02 Thousand shares worth $117.48 Thousand.

UBS Group AG, with 0.22% or 5.36 Thousand shares worth $26.19 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 2300 shares worth $11.25 Thousand, making up 0.1% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 582 shares worth around $4.92 Thousand, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.