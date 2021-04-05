In the last trading session, 1,050,000,000 shares of the Hyliion Holdings Corp.(NYSE:HYLN) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.99, and it changed around $0.32 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.87 Billion. HYLN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $58.66, offering almost -433.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.83, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.56% since then. We note from Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.76 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.11 Million.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN): Trading Information

Instantly HYLN has showed a green trend with a performance of 3% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $11.77 on Friday, Mar 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.33% year-to-date, but still down -0.0393 over the last five days. On the other hand, Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) is -0.34% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.05 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.55 day(s).

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Hyliion Holdings Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by -130.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.79% of Hyliion Holdings Corp. shares, and 24.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.7%. Hyliion Holdings Corp. stock is held by 113 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 4.46% of the shares, which is about 7.6 Million shares worth $125.27 Million.

Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., with 1.28% or 2.17 Million shares worth $35.82 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 2598038 shares worth $42.82 Million, making up 1.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.18 Million shares worth around $36Million, which represents about 1.28% of the total shares outstanding.