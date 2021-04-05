In today’s recent session, 4,973,728 shares of the Farmmi, Inc.(NASDAQ:FAMI) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.14, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $31.69 Million. FAMI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.47, offering almost -116.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.46, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 59.65% since then. We note from Farmmi, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.7 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.98 Million.

Farmmi, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended FAMI as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI): Trading Information Today

Instantly FAMI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.22 on Monday, Apr 05 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.74%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.04% year-to-date, but still up 0.0268 over the last five days. On the other hand, Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) is 0.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 57.1 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 28.84 day(s).

Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -5.3%. Farmmi, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 292.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.57% of Farmmi, Inc. shares, and 2.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.68%. Farmmi, Inc. stock is held by 4 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.39% of the shares, which is about 715.4 Thousand shares worth $858.48 Thousand.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.27% or 56.02 Thousand shares worth $67.23 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.