In the last trading session, 2,427,059 shares of the Alithya Group Inc.(NASDAQ:ALYA) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.56, and it changed around $0.13 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $148.3 Million. ALYA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.47, offering almost -113.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.36% since then. We note from Alithya Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.13 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.33 Million.

Alithya Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended ALYA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Alithya Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA): Trading Information

Instantly ALYA has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.95- on Thursday, Apr 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.22%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.22% year-to-date, but still up 0.0802 over the last five days. On the other hand, Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) is 0.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 84.26 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 63.35 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.88, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 12.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALYA is forecast to be at a low of $2.55 and a high of $3.19. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +24.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.39% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Alithya Group Inc. (ALYA) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.75%. Alithya Group Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15% per year for the next five years.

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.3% of Alithya Group Inc. shares, and 40.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.21%. Alithya Group Inc. stock is held by 32 institutions, with Claret Asset Management Corp being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 11.63% of the shares, which is about 5.97 Million shares worth $12.48 Million.

Ancora Advisors, LLC, with 3.7% or 1.9 Million shares worth $3.97 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port and Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 745000 shares worth $1.56 Million, making up 1.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd held roughly 742.82 Thousand shares worth around $1.55 Million, which represents about 1.45% of the total shares outstanding.