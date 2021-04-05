In the last trading session, 1,030,000,000 shares of the HUYA Inc.(NYSE:HUYA) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.54, and it changed around $0.06 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.61 Billion. HUYA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.33, offering almost -85.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.5, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.79% since then. We note from HUYA Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.37 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.33 Million.

HUYA Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended HUYA as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. HUYA Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA): Trading Information

Instantly HUYA has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $21.50 on Friday, Mar 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.12%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.02% year-to-date, but still down -0.0731 over the last five days. On the other hand, HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) is -0.29% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26.53 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.97 day(s).

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $406.3 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect HUYA Inc. to make $450.16 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $344.87 Million and $399.24 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.8%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. HUYA Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 113.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 6.58% per year for the next five years.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.38% of HUYA Inc. shares, and 121.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 124.06%. HUYA Inc. stock is held by 267 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 26.64% of the shares, which is about 22.1 Million shares worth $440.37 Million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC, with 13.99% or 11.6 Million shares worth $231.21 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Fundamental Investors Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 6571487 shares worth $173.16 Million, making up 7.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fundamental Investors Inc held roughly 4.55 Million shares worth around $90.68 Million, which represents about 5.49% of the total shares outstanding.