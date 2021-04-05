In the last trading session, 3,210,000,000 shares of the HighPoint Resources Corporation(NYSE:HPR) were traded, and its beta was 3.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.73, and it changed around -$0.74 or -0.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.36 Million. HPR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.5, offering almost -692.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.8, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.8% since then. We note from HighPoint Resources Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.4 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 778.25 Million.

HighPoint Resources Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, based on a mean score of 5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended HPR as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. HighPoint Resources Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $2.42 for the current quarter.

HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR): Trading Information

Although HPR has showed a red trend with a performance of -13.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.99- on Tuesday, Mar 30 increased the stock’s daily price by 47.39%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.48% year-to-date, but still down -0.3897 over the last five days. On the other hand, HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) is -0.53% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 740.93 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.95 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.6, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -45.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HPR is forecast to be at a low of $2.6 and a high of $2.6. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -45.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -45.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) projections and forecasts

HighPoint Resources Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -58.87 percent over the past six months. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +196.8% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 332% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -44.7%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $60.13 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect HighPoint Resources Corporation to make $74Million in revenue for the quarter ending in May 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $121.81 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -50.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.5%. HighPoint Resources Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -757.2% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 31% per year for the next five years.

HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.58% of HighPoint Resources Corporation shares, and 56.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 56.71%. HighPoint Resources Corporation stock is held by 40 institutions, with G.F.W. Energy XI, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 46.46% of the shares, which is about 2Million shares worth $18.32 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.04% or 87.96 Thousand shares worth $805.73 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 59173 shares worth $542.02 Thousand, making up 1.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held roughly 29.9 Thousand shares worth around $273.88 Thousand, which represents about 0.69% of the total shares outstanding.