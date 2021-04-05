In the last trading session, 1,053,305 shares of the Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc.(NASDAQ:GNOG) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.83, and it changed around $0.33 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $945.12 Million. GNOG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.18, offering almost -96.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.5% since then. We note from Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.47 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.44 Million.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended GNOG as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG): Trading Information

Instantly GNOG has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $14.45 on Friday, Mar 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.3% year-to-date, but still down -0.0295 over the last five days. On the other hand, Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) is -0.1% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 926.09 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 379.55 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 73.54% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GNOG is forecast to be at a low of $24 and a high of $24. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +73.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 73.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (GNOG) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.78% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. shares, and 15.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.67%. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. stock is held by 81 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 4.02% of the shares, which is about 1.49 Million shares worth $29.27 Million.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., with 3.44% or 1.27 Million shares worth $25.06 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.