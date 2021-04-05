In the last trading session, 1,682,420 shares of the GoHealth, Inc.(NASDAQ:GOCO) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.48, and it changed around -$0.21 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.69 Billion. GOCO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.25, offering almost -128.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.46% since then. We note from GoHealth, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.36 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.86 Million.

GoHealth, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended GOCO as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. GoHealth, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO): Trading Information

Although GOCO has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.8% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $11.96 on Thursday, Apr 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.01%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.16% year-to-date, but still up 0.0296 over the last five days. On the other hand, GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) is -0.19% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.08 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.66 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.6, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 62.02% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GOCO is forecast to be at a low of $13 and a high of $26. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +126.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GoHealth, Inc. (GOCO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. GoHealth, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -246.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.81% of GoHealth, Inc. shares, and 115.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 116.61%. GoHealth, Inc. stock is held by 138 institutions, with Centerbridge Partners, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 41.32% of the shares, which is about 40.68 Million shares worth $555.73 Million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 5.84% or 5.75 Million shares worth $78.55 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 2750000 shares worth $37.57 Million, making up 2.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund held roughly 1.66 Million shares worth around $22.59 Million, which represents about 1.69% of the total shares outstanding.