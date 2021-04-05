In the last trading session, 1,030,000,000 shares of the Globalstar, Inc.(NYSE:GSAT) were traded, and its beta was 0.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.39, and it changed around $0.04 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.34 Billion. GSAT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.98, offering almost -114.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 79.86% since then. We note from Globalstar, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.24 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 46.85 Million.

Globalstar, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, based on a mean score of 4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended GSAT as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Globalstar, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.55, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -60.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GSAT is forecast to be at a low of $0.55 and a high of $0.55. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -60.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -60.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -25.7%. Globalstar, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -821% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15% per year for the next five years.

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 63.24% of Globalstar, Inc. shares, and 19.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.76%. Globalstar, Inc. stock is held by 136 institutions, with Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 5.95% of the shares, which is about 99.91 Million shares worth $33.83 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.02% or 50.72 Million shares worth $17.17 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 15778403 shares worth $5.34 Million, making up 0.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 15.19 Million shares worth around $5.14 Million, which represents about 0.91% of the total shares outstanding.