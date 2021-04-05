In the last trading session, 6,011,584 shares of the WISeKey International Holding AG(NASDAQ:WKEY) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.49, and it changed around -$0.84 or -0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $236Million. WKEY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.4, offering almost -66.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.9, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 71.09% since then. We note from WISeKey International Holding AG’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.4 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.69 Million.

WISeKey International Holding AG stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended WKEY as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY): Trading Information

Although WKEY has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.86% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $20.95 on Friday, Mar 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 35.61%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.9% year-to-date, but still down -0.054 over the last five days. On the other hand, WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) is 0.79% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 72.29 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 15.41 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -33.28% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WKEY is forecast to be at a low of $9 and a high of $9. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -33.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -33.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. WISeKey International Holding AG earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of WISeKey International Holding AG shares, and 0.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.79%. WISeKey International Holding AG stock is held by 6 institutions, with Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.07% of the shares, which is about 16.6 Thousand shares worth $117.69 Thousand.

Two Sigma Advisers, LP, with 0.06% or 15.9 Thousand shares worth $112.73 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.