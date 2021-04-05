Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TRCH as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.7, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 46.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TRCH is forecast to be at a low of $2.7 and a high of $2.7. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +46.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 46.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (TRCH) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 38.1%. Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -4.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.35% of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. shares, and 4.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.66%. Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. stock is held by 35 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.08% of the shares, which is about 3.03 Million shares worth $2.12 Million.

AMG National Trust Bank, with 0.96% or 1.4 Million shares worth $979.9 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 2181856 shares worth $1.53 Million, making up 1.5% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 762.45 Thousand shares worth around $533.72 Thousand, which represents about 0.52% of the total shares outstanding.