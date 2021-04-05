In the last trading session, 1,053,276 shares of the Renewable Energy Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:REGI) were traded, and its beta was 0.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $68.48, and it changed around $2.44 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.09 Billion. REGI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $117, offering almost -70.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.6, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 71.38% since then. We note from Renewable Energy Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.48 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.3 Million.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended REGI as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.2 for the current quarter.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI): Trading Information

Instantly REGI has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $70.00 on Thursday, Apr 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.17%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.03% year-to-date, but still up 0.0794 over the last five days. On the other hand, Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) is -0.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.1 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.92 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $95.45, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 39.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that REGI is forecast to be at a low of $79 and a high of $115. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +67.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 15.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI) projections and forecasts

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +28.19 percent over the past six months and at a 25.36% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.7%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -88.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 5400% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.4%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $520.02 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. to make $661.84 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $474.67 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.9%. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -68% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 23.89% per year for the next five years.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.84% of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. shares, and 98.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.3%. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. stock is held by 429 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 16.36% of the shares, which is about 7.38 Million shares worth $522.39 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.28% or 3.28 Million shares worth $232.41 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 2419727 shares worth $188.18 Million, making up 5.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF held roughly 1.41 Million shares worth around $109.8 Million, which represents about 3.13% of the total shares outstanding.