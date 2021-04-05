In the last trading session, 3,210,000,000 shares of the MP Materials Corp.(NYSE:MP) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $35.15, and it changed around -$0.8 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6Billion. MP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $51.77, offering almost -47.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 72.18% since then. We note from MP Materials Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.88 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.93 Million.

MP Materials Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended MP as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. MP Materials Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.1 for the current quarter.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP): Trading Information

Although MP has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $37.82 on Friday, Mar 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.06%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.09% year-to-date, but still down -0.0293 over the last five days. On the other hand, MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) is -0.24% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.43 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.6, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 29.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MP is forecast to be at a low of $37 and a high of $57. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +62.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. MP Materials Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 54.77% per year for the next five years.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.95% of MP Materials Corp. shares, and 60.9% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.08%. MP Materials Corp. stock is held by 157 institutions, with JHL Capital Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 27.84% of the shares, which is about 47.54 Million shares worth $1.53 Billion.

QVT Financial LP, with 13.37% or 22.82 Million shares worth $734.21 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 2388821 shares worth $76.85 Million, making up 1.4% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.03 Million shares worth around $65.34 Million, which represents about 1.19% of the total shares outstanding.