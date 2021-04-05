In the last trading session, 1,020,000,000 shares of the IT Tech Packaging, Inc.(NYSE:ITP) were traded, and its beta was 0.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.69, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $78.38 Million. ITP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.45, offering almost -110.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.48% since then. We note from IT Tech Packaging, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.86 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.73 Million.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ITP as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. IT Tech Packaging, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP): Trading Information

Instantly ITP has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $0.699 on Thursday, Apr 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.43%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.24% year-to-date, but still up 0.049 over the last five days. On the other hand, IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) is -0.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.87 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.35 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 624.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ITP is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +624.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 624.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (ITP) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.8%. IT Tech Packaging, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -307.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.77% of IT Tech Packaging, Inc. shares, and 0.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.87%. IT Tech Packaging, Inc. stock is held by 7 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.48% of the shares, which is about 548.25 Thousand shares worth $305.1 Thousand.

HRT Financial LLC, with 0.14% or 156.42 Thousand shares worth $87.05 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.