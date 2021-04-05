In the last trading session, 2,325,736 shares of the Integrated Media Technology Limited(NASDAQ:IMTE) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.91, and it changed around $0.3 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $46.5 Million. IMTE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.31, offering almost -125.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.93, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.42% since then. We note from Integrated Media Technology Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.21 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.92 Million.

Integrated Media Technology Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended IMTE as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE): Trading Information

Instantly IMTE has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.76- on Friday, Mar 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.57%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.52% year-to-date, but still down -0.1032 over the last five days. On the other hand, Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) is 0.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 97.05 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 50.55 day(s).

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Integrated Media Technology Limited earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 50.36% of Integrated Media Technology Limited shares, and 0.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.3%. Integrated Media Technology Limited stock is held by 4 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.29% of the shares, which is about 20.65 Thousand shares worth $80.55 Thousand.

Morgan Stanley, with 0.16% or 11.2 Thousand shares worth $43.68 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.