In today’s recent session, 23,073,759 shares of the Ebang International Holdings Inc.(NASDAQ:EBON) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.57, and it changed around -$0.46 or -0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.12 Billion. EBON at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.95, offering almost -127.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.8, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.16% since then. We note from Ebang International Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 21.12 Million.
Ebang International Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended EBON as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.
Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON): Trading Information Today
Although EBON has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.35- on Wednesday, Mar 31 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.26%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.08% year-to-date, but still down -0.1571 over the last five days. On the other hand, Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) is 0.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.34 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.21 day(s).
Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Ebang International Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.
Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.88% of Ebang International Holdings Inc. shares, and 6.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.41%. Ebang International Holdings Inc. stock is held by 22 institutions, with Toroso Investments, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.53% of the shares, which is about 661.71 Thousand shares worth $4.02 Million.
Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., with 0.12% or 150.01 Thousand shares worth $910.55 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 1077944 shares worth $5.53 Million, making up 0.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held roughly 90.39 Thousand shares worth around $623.66 Thousand, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.
