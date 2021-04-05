In today’s recent session, 1,386,614 shares of the Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.(NASDAQ:DLPN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.5, and it changed around -$0.9 or -0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $82.93 Million. DLPN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.5, offering almost -160% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.95, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 84.4% since then. We note from Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.36 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.96 Million.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended DLPN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.18 for the current quarter.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN): Trading Information Today

Although DLPN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $17.80 on Monday, Mar 29 increased the stock’s daily price by 29.78%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.68% year-to-date, but still down -0.0566 over the last five days. On the other hand, Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) is 2.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 347.09 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 69.98 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 124% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DLPN is forecast to be at a low of $28 and a high of $28. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +124% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 124% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (DLPN) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.31 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. to make $6.58 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in May 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.45 Million and $6.5 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -2.2%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 37.1%. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 57.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.71% of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. shares, and 8.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.83%. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. stock is held by 9 institutions, with Bard Associates Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1% of the shares, which is about 327.98 Thousand shares worth $1.12 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.34% or 112.81 Thousand shares worth $383.54 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 92846 shares worth $315.68 Thousand, making up 0.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 26.77 Thousand shares worth around $124.75 Thousand, which represents about 0.08% of the total shares outstanding.