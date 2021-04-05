In the last trading session, 2,281,089 shares of the ContraFect Corporation(NASDAQ:CFRX) were traded, and its beta was 0.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.9, and it changed around $0.1 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $192.73 Million. CFRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.455, offering almost -72.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.08% since then. We note from ContraFect Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.43 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 940.98 Million.

ContraFect Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CFRX as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. ContraFect Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.2 for the current quarter.

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX): Trading Information

Instantly CFRX has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.97- on Thursday, Apr 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.41%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.03% year-to-date, but still up 0.0538 over the last five days. On the other hand, ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) is -0.09% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.32 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.2, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 189.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CFRX is forecast to be at a low of $6.5 and a high of $22. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +348.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 32.65% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 47.5%. ContraFect Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 68.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 12.7% per year for the next five years.

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.91% of ContraFect Corporation shares, and 46.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.37%. ContraFect Corporation stock is held by 85 institutions, with Federated Hermes, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 13.48% of the shares, which is about 5.3 Million shares worth $26.75 Million.

BVF Inc., with 4.07% or 1.6 Million shares worth $8.08 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 5297188 shares worth $25.9 Million, making up 13.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 811.99 Thousand shares worth around $4.1 Million, which represents about 2.07% of the total shares outstanding.