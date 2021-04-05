In the last trading session, 4,564,812 shares of the ContextLogic Inc.(NASDAQ:WISH) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.65, and it changed around -$0.15 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.67 Billion. WISH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.85, offering almost -109.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.86% since then. We note from ContextLogic Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.64 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.72 Million.
ContextLogic Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended WISH as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. ContextLogic Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.18 for the current quarter.
ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH): Trading Information
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.8, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 71.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WISH is forecast to be at a low of $20 and a high of $40. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +155.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 27.8% from its current level to reach the projected low.
ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.8%. ContextLogic Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -447.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.
ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.2% of ContextLogic Inc. shares, and 91.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.21%. ContextLogic Inc. stock is held by 112 institutions, with Galileo (PTC) Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 20.71% of the shares, which is about 103.77 Million shares worth $1.89 Billion.
Formation8 GP, LLC, with 12.65% or 63.39 Million shares worth $1.16 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port and Brighthouse Fds Tr I-Morgan Stanley Discovery Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 3687788 shares worth $67.27 Million, making up 0.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Brighthouse Fds Tr I-Morgan Stanley Discovery Port held roughly 2.03 Million shares worth around $37.08 Million, which represents about 0.41% of the total shares outstanding.
