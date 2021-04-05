In the last trading session, 4,260,961 shares of the Clover Health Investments, Corp.(NASDAQ:CLOV) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.38, and it changed around -$0.18 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3Billion. CLOV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.45, offering almost -136.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.5% since then. We note from Clover Health Investments, Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.56 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.6 Million.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CLOV as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Clover Health Investments, Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.84 for the current quarter.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV): Trading Information

Although CLOV has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $7.86- on Friday, Mar 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.11%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.56% year-to-date, but still down -0.0563 over the last five days. On the other hand, Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) is -0.29% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 29.62 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.78 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 79.54% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLOV is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $15. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +103.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 35.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Clover Health Investments, Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.