In today’s recent session, 817,768 shares of the Cloopen Group Holding Limited(NYSE:RAAS) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.65, and it changed around -$1.25 or -0.1% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.86 Billion. RAAS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $59, offering almost -406.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.6, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 9.01% since then. We note from Cloopen Group Holding Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.98 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.25 Million.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended RAAS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Cloopen Group Holding Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Cloopen Group Holding Limited earnings are expected to decrease by -28.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)’s Biggest Investors

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 323400 shares worth $6.1 Million, making up 0.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund held roughly 53.2 Thousand shares worth around $1Million, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.