In the last trading session, 1,080,000,000 shares of the Chargepoint Holdings Inc.(NYSE:CHPT) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.84, and it changed around $3.14 or 0.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.28 Billion. CHPT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.48, offering almost -65.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.79% since then. We note from Chargepoint Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.6 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.49 Million.

Chargepoint Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CHPT as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Chargepoint Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT): Trading Information

Instantly CHPT has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $30.82 on Thursday, Apr 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.18%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.26% year-to-date, but still up 0.4765 over the last five days. On the other hand, Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) is -0.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.52 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39.2, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 31.37% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CHPT is forecast to be at a low of $28 and a high of $46. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +54.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Chargepoint Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -734.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.