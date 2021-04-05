In today’s recent session, 1,133,774 shares of the 500.com Limited(NYSE:WBAI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.9, and it changed around -$1.85 or -0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $865.42 Million. WBAI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $35, offering almost -67.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.51, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 87.99% since then. We note from 500.com Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 397.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 984.18 Million.

500.com Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended WBAI as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. 500.com Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI): Trading Information Today

Although WBAI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $24.60 on Monday, Apr 05 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.7%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.22% year-to-date, but still up 0.0288 over the last five days. On the other hand, 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) is -0.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.91 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

500.com Limited (WBAI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.2%. 500.com Limited earnings are expected to increase by 65.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15.75% per year for the next five years.

500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.02% of 500.com Limited shares, and 8.9% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.27%. 500.com Limited stock is held by 15 institutions, with SC China Holding Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 8.15% of the shares, which is about 3.5 Million shares worth $31.54 Million.

Morgan Stanley, with 0.63% or 270.44 Thousand shares worth $2.43 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 19857 shares worth $425.93 Thousand, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF held roughly 7.72 Thousand shares worth around $165.59 Thousand, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.