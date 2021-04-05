In today’s recent session, 1,133,774 shares of the 500.com Limited(NYSE:WBAI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.9, and it changed around -$1.85 or -0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $865.42 Million. WBAI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $35, offering almost -67.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.51, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 87.99% since then. We note from 500.com Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 397.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 984.18 Million.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
500.com Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended WBAI as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. 500.com Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.
500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI): Trading Information Today
Although WBAI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $24.60 on Monday, Apr 05 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.7%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.22% year-to-date, but still up 0.0288 over the last five days. On the other hand, 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) is -0.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.91 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).
500.com Limited (WBAI) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.2%. 500.com Limited earnings are expected to increase by 65.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15.75% per year for the next five years.
500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.02% of 500.com Limited shares, and 8.9% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.27%. 500.com Limited stock is held by 15 institutions, with SC China Holding Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 8.15% of the shares, which is about 3.5 Million shares worth $31.54 Million.
Morgan Stanley, with 0.63% or 270.44 Thousand shares worth $2.43 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 19857 shares worth $425.93 Thousand, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF held roughly 7.72 Thousand shares worth around $165.59 Thousand, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.
A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market
Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...
Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.
Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.
Sponsored