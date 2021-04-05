In the last trading session, 10,473,878 shares of the Futu Holdings Limited(NASDAQ:FUTU) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $153.6, and it changed around -$5.22 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.83 Billion. FUTU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $204.25, offering almost -32.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 93.49% since then. We note from Futu Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.36 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.5 Million.

Futu Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended FUTU as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Futu Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU): Trading Information

Although FUTU has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $164.5 on Thursday, Apr 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.63%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.36% year-to-date, but still up 0.3743 over the last five days. On the other hand, Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) is -0.07% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.96 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.95 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1507.89, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 881.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FUTU is forecast to be at a low of $1056.09 and a high of $1980.6. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +1189.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 587.56% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $96.73 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Futu Holdings Limited to make $152.58 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in May 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $32.45 Million and $40.05 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 198.1%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 281%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Futu Holdings Limited earnings are expected to increase by 709.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 17.25% per year for the next five years.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.37% of Futu Holdings Limited shares, and 47.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.93%. Futu Holdings Limited stock is held by 157 institutions, with ANGLEPOINT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LTD. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 9.42% of the shares, which is about 6.34 Million shares worth $289.9 Million.

General Atlantic, LLC, with 4.89% or 3.29 Million shares worth $150.44 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI EAFE Small Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 149793 shares worth $22.89 Million, making up 0.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares MSCI EAFE Small Cap ETF held roughly 145.84 Thousand shares worth around $22.28 Million, which represents about 0.22% of the total shares outstanding.